Promise of hope to orphans in Hyderabad: Indeed, it's a 'Beautiful Movement'

Hyderabad: With the pandemic drying up all their resources, orphanages that care for destitutes, children and the aged, are battling it hard to stay afloat and keep their services unhindered.

Any crisis for them would eventually cut off help and care for the orphans who have none to care for in this world. Seeing the acute condition of the orphanages, a city-based NGO, Beautiful World Movement, has come forward and devised a unique fundraising campaign with a virtual music concert on social media platforms. It is music to ears, for they have raised Rs 1,50,000. The NGO also organised a virtual final fundraising event on September 26 at 8 pm.

Sidharth Bendi , musician and founder of Beautiful World Movement, says, "Due to the coronavirus outbreak, orphan homes across the city are facing a financial crisis. Grocery expenses are much higher and rental expenses are getting stacked up each month, So, our NGO has come with an initiative to support the nine orphan homes finically in the city.

We have come up with a virtual music event on our Instagram page, as 'Open Stage Online' where we showcase talents from all across the country. Artists are encouraged to donate and raise funds for the cause. We have been hosting artists from all over India, on our Instagram to raise awareness for the fund, and will soon be completing 50 episodes of open stage online, which is our Instagram talent showcase."

The NGO stared covid relief work from April and raised over Rs 1,50,000 funds towards rent, bills and groceries for nine orphanages across Hyderabad. 'As I am a singer by profession and I have planed that I would perform from my album 'Lost EP' – that would be a one-year celebration of my album release – and also raise funds through this event and the ticket for this event is Rs 300 which would be used as a fundraiser for homes.The NGO was founded in 2016.

They have since been working with children's shelter homes and orphanages in not only providing aid but also enriching their lives."