Promote horticultural crops: Tummala

Hyderabad: State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has asked to promote horticultural crops as part of diversification by reducing the area of paddy cultivation that is increasing in the State. He said this on Saturday when Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University's new vice chancellor, Dr Danda Rajireddy, met Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao in his chamber.

On this occasion, the Minister said that the best way to increase farmers' incomes is by cultivating multiple crops on the same land, and he asked the university to take the support of the farmers.

He said that farmers should be trained to cultivate fruits, vegetables, and spices in a multi-storied manner. In particular, palm oil and other garden crops should be encouraged as an alternative to rice. The Minister said that horticultural crops are the way to return the investment to the farmer in a short period.