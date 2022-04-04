Pub drugs case: 2 remanded to Judicial custody

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police continue the investigation of Radisson Blu's Pudding and Mink pub drugs case. The police had taken four people into custody and had grilled them before producing the accused before the court. The police are investigating on supply of drugs to the pub and from where it is being supplied. They are also investigating how many years or months the drugs were supplied to the pub. Teams were appointed to nab the two other accused who are absconding.

The Banjara Hills police produced the four accused before the court. The court ordered 14-day Judicial custody for two of them. The accused identified as Anil and Abhishek shifted to Chanchalguda Central jail for judicial custody.

The police are on toes after the raids on Radisson Blu hotel's Pudding and Mink pub on the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday. The task forces and narcotics department are busy trying to collect information on the supply of drugs in the pub. The City Police Commissioner CV Anand chaired an emergency meeting via video conference with the top cops of all zones over the issue. The CP office has also suspended Banjara Hills SI Shivachandra for negligence in duty and has also sent Memo Charge to the CI. The CP office also passed orders to appoint Nageswara Rao as the new inspector of Banjara Hills police station.

The police have also sent the seized drugs to forensic labs for the FSL report. Police are also working on technical terms to gain more information on drugs and their suppliers. Police have stepped up surveillance in Hyderabad in the wake of the recent spate of massive drug activities. It was during this sequence that another huge rave party was busted up in Hyderabad. The task force police raided the Radisson Blu pub in Banjara Hills at around 3 am on Sunday and arrested 150 people, including the owner.

The affair became a hot topic with Bigg Boss winner and Tollywood singer Rahul Sipliganj among them. It seems that all of them used drugs at the party held in the pub. Many young women also participated in this party. All those arrested were shifted to Banjara Hills Police Station. It is said that they were detained after operating the pub till 3 in the morning against the rules. Meanwhile, some were released after the trial, and 38 are currently in police custody. However, it seems that they have got into an altercation with several policemen who allegedly arrested them. The pressure on the police is intensifying in the wake of the rampant drug culture in the city. Drugs continue to be supplied into the city in some form, no matter how strict measures are taken. The people of Telangana were shocked when a B.Tech student, who was recently addicted to drugs, finally lost his life. Police have taken the case seriously as it marks the first drug death in the state.