Public Garden stepwell rots in apathy, walkers raise a stink

Hyderabad: The Nizam-era stepwell nestled within the Public Garden,Nampally, has once again come into the limelight. Due to the apathy of the concerned officials, it has reached a state of severe negligence, and the water has turned blackish in colour due to the untreated sewage. This issue has raised concern among the morning walkers, and they urged the State government to revive and restore the well.

A few morning walkers pointed out that the century-old well located beside the Telangana Council of Legislative Building, adjacent to the iconic Jubilee Hall at the Public Garden, which was once a source of pristine water, was constructed during the Nizam era and played a crucial role in supporting the lush greenery of the Jubilee Hall garden and the Telangana Council of Legislative Building. However, at present, the complete well has become polluted due to untreated sewage, and also the main issue is that the sewage pipeline connected to the Jubilee Hall and the Telangana Council of Legislative Building—installed over a century ago—has deteriorated over time, leading to frequent overflows. These sewerage breakdowns are not only damaging the structures but have also transformed the well into a stagnant pool of contaminants, claiming the lives of at least 12 tortoises and 28 fish that once inhabited it. The well’s historical significance and ecosystem are now severely compromised, and due to that foul smell emanating from it, it is giving hardship to morning walkers and also workers working over there.

Mohammed Abid Ali, an environmental activist and also a daily morning walker, said, “Several representations were given to HDMA to revive the well and to renovate the Public Garden but all fell on deaf ears. The well is not only a part of our heritage but an essential component of the garden's ecosystem. Ignoring this issue threatens the integrity of the buildings and the health of both the legislative members and the garden's daily visitors. Reviving this well and Public Garden is not just about preserving history; it's about creating a harmonious space where nature and culture converge, enriching the lives of both locals and tourists alike.”

“We have raised this issue many times to the concerned department, but all fell on deaf ears, and due to their negligence, the well has now become a threat to morning walkers and visitors visiting the garden. If the State government does not take immediate action due to faulty sewage lines, there is a regular sewage overflow in the garden; due to that, we walkers are facing problems,” said K Vidhyadhar, a daily morning walker.