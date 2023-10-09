Pune-Hyderabad tri-weekly extended to Kazipet

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway plans to extend the (no. 17014 / 17013) Pune (Hadapsar) – Hyderabad – Pune tri-weekly express to Kazipet with change in terminal via Secunderabad station, instead of Hyderabad.

According to SCR officials, to facilitate extension of services to Kazipet, the trains will now pass through Secunderabad Railway Station instead of Hyderabad. This will be effective from Monday. Timings of train (17013 / 17014 Pune (Hadapsar)-Kazipet-Pune (Hadapsar) via Secunderabad tri-weekly express in the extended portion, train no -17014 (Hyderabad- Pune) has been revised to 6.15 pm, instead of 6 pm.