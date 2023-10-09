  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Pune-Hyderabad tri-weekly extended to Kazipet

South Central Railway
x

South Central Railway

Highlights

The South Central Railway plans to extend the (no. 17014 / 17013) Pune (Hadapsar) – Hyderabad – Pune tri-weekly express to Kazipet with change in terminal via Secunderabad station, instead of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway plans to extend the (no. 17014 / 17013) Pune (Hadapsar) – Hyderabad – Pune tri-weekly express to Kazipet with change in terminal via Secunderabad station, instead of Hyderabad.

According to SCR officials, to facilitate extension of services to Kazipet, the trains will now pass through Secunderabad Railway Station instead of Hyderabad. This will be effective from Monday. Timings of train (17013 / 17014 Pune (Hadapsar)-Kazipet-Pune (Hadapsar) via Secunderabad tri-weekly express in the extended portion, train no -17014 (Hyderabad- Pune) has been revised to 6.15 pm, instead of 6 pm.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X