Punjagutta PS creates history; All 85 officers transferred and replaced

Hyderabad: In a first of its kind major overhaul of a police station, the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy transferred the entire staff of 85 members of the Punjagutta police station and attached them to the City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters.

This police station had in the past bagged second rank for the Best Police Station in India in the survey conducted by the Quality Council of India and Ministry of Home Affairs.

The main reason for this massive transfers it is said was due to allegations of graft against the policemen, professional negligence and charges of corruption. In a recent case, the Commissioner suspended Punjagutta Station House Officer, P Durga Rao for allegedly helping Rahil Shakil, son of former Bodhan MLA Aamir Shakil who was involved in a rash drunk and driving case to escape from the country and trying to show another fake person as an accused in the case.

In another case of alleged negligence on the part of Punjaguta police, the man who was arrested for driving into pedestrians escaped from the police custody. There were also complaints of misbehaving with women who had gone to lodge a complaint with the police. Above all it was suspected that some policemen were passing on important and confidential information to the BRS party leaders.

Following this, the Commissioner issued orders posting 83 policemen of various ranks working in different police stations in the city to report at Punjagutta police station. B Venugopal (SI) working at Kulsumpura PS , B Shiva Shankar (SI), M Venkata Krishna (SI), T Satyan Prakash Goud (ASI), N Madhusudhan Rao (ASI), Md Meeraj (ASI), K Anjaneyulu (ASI), V Raju (ASI), K Appala Swamy (ASI), 17 HC’s, and 56 PC’s were posted to Punjagutta police station.