X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Pure O Naturals outlet inaugurated in Madinaguda

Pure O Naturals outlet inaugurated in Madinaguda
x

Pure O Naturals outlet inaugurated in Madinaguda

Highlights

Pure O Natural fruits and vegetables of the Telugu States inaugurates its 29th out-let formally by the member of legislative assembly Arekapudi Gandhi in Mytri Nagar Arch, Madinaguda Hyderaba

Pure O Natural fruits and vegetables of the Telugu States inaugurates its 29th out-let formally by the member of legislative assembly Arekapudi Gandhi in Mytri Nagar Arch, Madinaguda Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion Gandhi said that, fruits and vegetables will work as elixir in keeping us healthy. Consuming fruits and vegetable regularly would help in being slim, fit and energetic.

According to Mallikarjun Prasad, founder of Pure O Natural, there has been an increasing awareness on health among people. Most people are now getting used to consuming imported fruits. The company is making available fruits imported from Australia, US, Thailand and China. They provide a very fresh and hygienic Vegetables, Fruits, Dairy products, Eggs, Dry Fruits, Edible Oils from Farm Fresh Produce, Prasad said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X