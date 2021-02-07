Pure O Naturals outlet inaugurated in Madinaguda

Pure O Natural fruits and vegetables of the Telugu States inaugurates its 29th out-let formally by the member of legislative assembly Arekapudi Gandhi in Mytri Nagar Arch, Madinaguda Hyderabad.



Speaking on the occasion Gandhi said that, fruits and vegetables will work as elixir in keeping us healthy. Consuming fruits and vegetable regularly would help in being slim, fit and energetic.

According to Mallikarjun Prasad, founder of Pure O Natural, there has been an increasing awareness on health among people. Most people are now getting used to consuming imported fruits. The company is making available fruits imported from Australia, US, Thailand and China. They provide a very fresh and hygienic Vegetables, Fruits, Dairy products, Eggs, Dry Fruits, Edible Oils from Farm Fresh Produce, Prasad said.