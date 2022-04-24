Puvvada slams Revanth on medical seat issue

Hyderabad: Transport Minister P Ajay has strongly condemned the allegations levelled by TPCC President A Revanth Reddy on PG Medical seats issue. He took strong exception to a complaint lodged with the Governor against his medical colleges on PG seat allotment.

The Minister said that he has been running Mamata Medical College for 20 years and the entire PG admission process was being taken up in a transparent manner. All the seats in the colleges are filled at the time of allotment in the counselling.

There is no need of blocking the seats and not a single iota of truth in the allegations made the TPCC chief. All the allegations made by Revanth are inappropriate. Ajay said he would not tolerate the false allegations levelled by the Congress leader.

If the allegations are proved, he is ready to surrender his medical college to the State government. If failed, Revanth should rub his nose on the surface of earth and tender apology.

The Minister also warned he would take legal course action if the Congress leader did not take back his words. Ajay rebutted the Congress leader's attempt to bring bad reputation to the medical college running with higher educational standards.