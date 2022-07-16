QQSUDA building in a shambles

Hyderabad: Even after the re-activation of the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority to handle development projects in the Old City, the QQSUDA building itself is in dilapidated state as no repair work has been taken up. With incessant rain a portion of the building has crumbled. Activists have demanded the State government to protect the heritage building and shift the authority office.

Last year the government transferred a few Old City projects from the GHMC to the QQSUDA in order to provide special attention to renovation and conservation of heritage structures in Hyderabad. However, the authority was dysfunctional for years; with lack of maintenance and budget it was neglected. The heritage building degenerated to a dilapidated state. It was established in 1981 with the intention to carry out development work in the Old city.

A QQSUDA official, who does not want to be quoted, said in the recent heavy rain some portions of the building crumbled. Even after several representations to higher officials, no work was taken up.

"The premises have different sections for different wings. Almost all sections of QQSUDA are in a dilapidated state and posing danger. With rain, a portion of the backside crumbled on Thursday night, but no action has been taken by the higher officials."

Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president, TDP Minority Cell, said after years of neglect the government revamped it and entrusted specific tasks to QQSUDA, but has not repaired the building. "Entire building is in a dilapidated state and continuously chunks of roof and walls would crumble."

Several representations were given to authorities to repair the heritage building or to shift the office, but nothing has been done. It is posing a threat to both officers working in the building as well as visitors. The office has to be shifted to avoid any major incident. The heritage building should be protected," said Ahmed.

QQSUDA has taken up several major projects, including the Charminar Pedestrian Project (CPP), Lad Bazar Pedestrian Project, Pathergatti Pedestrian Project, restoration and development of Sardar Mahal, re-development of Murgi Chowk, revamping of Miralam Mandi, development, protection and rejuvenation of Mir Alam Tank, besides conservation and restoration work of heritage structures in the Old City.

The QQSUDA was set up with the objective of promoting development of the Old City, including its renewal with emphasis on provision of better civic amenities including communications, electricity, water supply, drainage, housing besides education, recreation and marketing facilities.