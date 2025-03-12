Race against time to finish SNDP works, GHMC chief tells officials

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner K Ilambarithi has directed the relevant officials to expedite the completion of the storm water drain and Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) projects at Durgam Cheruvu. On Tuesday, Commissioner Ilambarithi conducted an inspection of the Durgam Cheruvu area alongside senior officials from the GHMC.

On this occasion, the challenges related to pond management, floodwater, and sewage systems were reviewed. Feedback was gathered from local residents and visitors. Following a thorough assessment of the existing floodwater and sewage conditions by the SWD consultant, HMWSSB, the Additional Commissioner of Lakes was recommended to initiate the construction of sewage lines. The Chief Engineer was directed to proceed with the SNDP projects while ensuring all necessary safety measures around the high-tension cable lines.

Additionally, the Serilingampalli Zone Commissioner was tasked with ensuring the completion of these projects in collaboration with traffic and related departments.

Lakes Additional Commissioner Sivakumar Naidu, Serilingampally Zonal Commissioner Upender Reddy, SNDP Chief Engineer, Lakes Executive Engineer, Water Board Deputy General Manager and other officers were present.