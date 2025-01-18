Rachakonda police arrests 2 drug peddlers, seize heroin worth Rs 23L

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have arrested two drug peddlers on Friday. The accused were delivering the drugs through bike taxi to their customers.

The duo, Mahesh (28) and Mahipal (19), natives of Rajasthan and residing at Safilguda, were caught by the Rachakonda police, and 190 gm of heroin and other material, all worth Rs 23 lakh, were seized from them.

The Rachakonda Police Commissioner, G Sudheer Babu, said that the suspects were procuring drugs from Shamshuddin, a drug peddler from Rajasthan, and supplying it to local customers in the city.

Recently, they procured 200 gms of heroin for Rs one lakh and were selling it at a much higher price in the city. “From their customers, the suspects collected the payment online, and after neatly packing the drugs, they would book a bike taxi service to deliver it,” said Sudheer Babu. A special team has been formed to nab Shamshuddin and the consumers who are absconding.