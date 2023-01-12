Rachakonda police launch anti-drug campaign

Hyderabad: In order to spread public awareness on drug abuse and its prevention, the Rachakonda police started an anti-drug campaign on Wednesday which was inaugurated by Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy at SYR convention hall in Meerpet.

Speaking during the programme, the minister said that the State government is committed to eradicate any type of drug abuse and exhorted police to make fighting against drugs a social responsibility and involve everyone to make it a social movement to achieve the goal of 'Drug-Free Telangana'. Rachakonda Police Commissioner, D S Chauhan urged students not to try drugs in their lifetime. He said the police will conduct awareness drives in all colleges and hostels and said that simultaneously, stringent measures will also be taken to destroy the entire drug chain, right from the dealers, drug peddlers to consumers".

Since the beginning of the year, Rachakonda police have booked a total of nine drug related cases and seized 6.315 kg of ganja, 12 LSD and 36g of MDMA. A total of 10 drug peddlers and consumers have been arrested.