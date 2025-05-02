Rahul Gandhi hero of caste census nationally, Revanth Reddy in Telangana: T Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy on Thursday described party senior leader Rahul Gandhi as the hero of caste census in the country. Speaking to the media here, he said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is the hero in the State in the context of the Centre’s decision to conduct caste census. “Prime Minister Modi’s decision is welcome, but the credit goes to Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Jagga Reddy claimed that the BJP leaders are losing sleep wondering why Modi didn’t get the idea that Rahul Gandhi did. He said following Rahul’s words, the CM implemented the caste census and hit the jackpot. ‘Rahul is the face of the caste census nationally; Revanth Reddy is the face in Telangana. Modi’s decision is commendable, but the credit goes to Rahul. The BJP leaders are restless because Rahul had the idea, but Modi did not. Revanth Reddy followed Rahul’s direction and gained big by conducting the caste census’.

According to Jagga Reddy, the caste census itself is proof of Rahul’s foresight. He maintained that ‘no matter what Kishan Reddy, KTR, or Harish Rao say about the caste census conducted by Revanth in Telangana, people won’t care. It is not Kishan Reddy, but Modi, who should clarify that religion will not be a part of the nationwide caste census. Is this a village panchayat resolution? It is a resolution passed by the Union Cabinet’.

Hindus, Muslims, Christians – people of all castes – are all children of this Indian soil, aren’t they, the TPCC leader asked.