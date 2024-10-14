Raids unearth fake products at Begum Bazar

Hyderabad: Three traders at Begum Bazar on Sunday were caught for selling counterfeit products of mosquito repellents, disinfectant liquid, and adhesives, which are hazardous. Raids on the shops revealed the illegal sale of duplicate general consumer goods worth Rs 2 lakh.

On information, the Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone team, along with copy right authentication field agents, conducted simultaneous raids at wholesale shops in Begum Bazaar and Erragadda and apprehended three respondents involved in illegally procuring and selling duplicate products, including Good Night liquid, Lizol liquid surface cleaner, Fevikwik, among others, by violating the Copy Right Act.

The police arrested Ramesh Kumar Parmar (40), owner of RM General Store, Begum Bazar; Hitesh Pawar (22), owner of Sri Saroj Agency, Feelkhana; and Ramesh Kumar (34), owner of Sri Traders, Erragadda, all involved in the illegal procuring and selling of counterfeit products.

The police seized 444 boxes of Good Night Mosquito liquids, 94 boxes of Good Night coils, 702 bottles of Lizol disinfectant surface cleaner liquid, and 13,440 Fevikwik sachets.

According to the police, the accused are natives of Rajasthan. A few years back, they migrated to Hyderabad, running general trading at Begum Bazar for their livelihood. Their meagre earnings were not sufficient through the trade; they hatched a plan to earn easy money illegally.

“In this process, they got the contacts of agents who supplied duplicate products at a low price, which were packed and sealed into the boxes printed with the prominent company logo. The counterfeit products were supplied to wholesale and retail shops and sold to customers on margin price, violating the Act and earning easy money illegally,” said YVS Sudheendra, DCP, Task Force. The arrested traders, along with seized duplicate material, were handed over to the Begum Bazar police for further action.