Railway GM stresses safety, crew well-being, and punctuality

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has called for a series of safety and operational improvements to ensure smoother and more secure train services.

One of the key measures he highlighted was the installation of at least two height gauges at all road under bridges (RUBs) to protect both railway tracks and bridge structures. He also instructed officials to place speed indication boards with better visibility along the tracks to enhance safety for train operations.

Focusing on crew welfare, Mr Jain emphasised the importance of ensuring adequate rest for loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, and guards. He suggested modifying the alert call system by sending advance notifications before duty bookings while minimising unnecessary disturbances to staff. He also stressed the need to maintain clean and hygienic crew lobbies, creating a better working environment for railway personnel.

Punctuality of both passenger and freight trains was another priority, with Mr Jain urging railway managers to streamline schedules and improve operational efficiency.

Above all, he reiterated that safety should always come first. He called for strict adherence to safety rules and recommended conducting regular counselling sessions at the field level to reinforce best practices among staff.

His directives were issued during a review meeting and later detailed in an official press release.