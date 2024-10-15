Rain Lashes Several Areas in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Various parts of Hyderabad witnessed rainfall today, bringing much-needed relief from the heat. The downpour affected multiple areas, including Uppal, Ramanthapur, and Boduppal. Medipally, Tarnaka, Secunderabad, and Abids also experienced significant rain.

Iconic locations such as Charminar, Khairatabad, and Tank Bund were not spared, with low-lying areas being flooded. The heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging, particularly in these vulnerable regions, and authorities have been alerted to manage the situation. Citizens are advised to stay cautious while traveling.