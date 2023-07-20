Rains lash Telangana for second day; govt gears up to tackle situation

Hyderabad: Rains continued to lash Telangana for the second consecutive day on Wednesday bringing much needed relief to farmers following scanty rainfall so far this season.

The State government has geared up to deal with the situation in view of the forecast of heavy rains during the next few days. The Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, here said the Southwest Monsoon has been vigorous over Telangana. Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Bhadradri- Kothagudem district, it said in its daily weather report of Telangana.

Heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Adilabad and Mulugu districts and at isolated places in Kamareddy, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Warangal and other districts in the State, it said. In its weather forecastbulletin, the Met Centre said light to moderate rain or thunder showers are very likely to occur at most places over Telangana on Wednesday and Thursday. In its weather warnings, it said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, KomaramBheemAsifabad, Mancherial, Rajanna Sirsilla and other districts on July 20.

The IMD further said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, KomaramBheemAsifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad and other districts on July 21. In its forecast for Hyderabad and its neighbourhood for the next 48 hours, it said light to moderate intermittent rain and at times intense spells are very likely to occur in the city. The State had rainfall deficiency of up to 50 per cent during June, official sources said.