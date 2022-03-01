Raja Singh lashes out at KCR 

Hyderabad: BJP Legislative Party leader in Telangana State Assembly Raja Singh stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had lost his mental balance by summoning the budget session of the State Assembly without Governor's address.

Addressing the media here on Monday, he said he got the information that the ensuing budget session of the Assembly was called without the Governor's address.

"I have earlier said that the TRS chief had lost his mental balance and need to be sent to hospital. If he comes, we will take him to the hospital," he said. "Conventionally, the State government speaks of its year-long achievements and progress through the Governor's speech. It seems the State government has nothing to claim. That makes it to call the budget session without the Governor's address," he added. Raja Singh called the CM KCR's decision as an insult to the Constitution and the Governor.