Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Terminal Earns LEED Platinum for Eco-Friendly Design

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has announced that the expanded terminal at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has earned the LEED Platinum certification.

This is a top-level award from the U.S. Green Building Council for green buildings.

The terminal scored 84 points, making it one of the most eco-friendly airports in the world.

GHIAL was recognized for saving energy, using water wisely, managing resources well, and keeping good air quality inside the building.

The new terminal added about 379,370 square meters to the old one and was built with care for the environment.

The building uses energy-saving heating and cooling systems, good insulation, and LED lights with sensors to save power.

Water is saved through rainwater collection, low-flow taps, and planting drought-resistant plants.

Materials with recycled content were used and chosen from nearby places to reduce pollution.

The airport uses paperless boarding and self-check-in for bags to cut waste.

An intelligent system controls energy use and air quality, following LEED rules.

Mr. Indana Prabhakara Rao from GMR Group said this award shows their strong focus on making green buildings.

GHIAL is committed to running energy-saving and eco-friendly airports while giving good services.

This achievement shows how smart design and care for the planet can work together.

LEED is a worldwide standard for green buildings.

This award makes GHIAL a leader in building eco-friendly airports and shows their promise to protect the environment.











