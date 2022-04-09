RAM Navami Procession to be Held in Hyderabad, Covering 6.5 kms: Traffic Restrictions imposed

CV Anand, Hyderabad Police Commission has notified that, traffic restriction would be imposed for the Rama Navami procession in the city on Sunday. The procession would cover the distance of about 6.5 km.



The procession would begin from Seetarambagh Temple, Mangalhat and then proceed to Hanuman Vyayamshala school, Sultanbazar will pass via Bhoiguda Kaman, Mangalghat PS road, Jai Hanuman, Doolpet, Puranapul, Gandhi statue, Jemerath Bazar, Chudi Bazar, Begumbazar Chatri , Begum Bazar, Barthan Bazar, Siddiamber Bazar mosque, shankar Sher hotal, Gowliguda Chaman, Gurudwara, Putlibowli X roads, Andhra Bank, Koti and Hanuman Vyayamshala, Sultanbazaar.

One Tributary procession starts from Akashpuri Hanuman temple and it would join the main processions at Gangabowli junction in the midway of main procession. The procession would conclude Hanuman Vyamshala.

Traffic Restrictions in Hyderabad

During the procession in Hyderabad, traffic restriction would be imposed at varied places in the city.

Between 1 and 2.p.m, where the procession would start at Seetharambagh Temple, traffic would be diverted at Mallepally X Road towards Vikayanagar colony and Mehdipatnam Raod. Traffic coming towards Boiguda kaman would be diverted at Aghapura towards Charkandil and Gode-ki-kabar.

When the Procession would reach Boiguda Kaman, the traffic would be stopped at Gandhi statue, Puranapool and diverted towards Puranapool X Road-Jummerath Bazar and vice versa.

As soon as the procession reaches Gandhi statue, traffic would be diverted at Purnapool X road towards Puranapool Darwaza Krwan and Jiyaguda road. At MJ bridge, traffic would be diverted towards city college and Afzalgunj, no vehicles would be allowed towards Jummerath bazar. AT Gode-ki kabar, traffic would be stopped and will not be allowed towards Jummerath bazar and would diverted towards Aghapura.

When the process reaches Begum Bazar Chatri, traffic would be diverted at MJ Bridge towards the city College & Afjalganj. At Alaska, traffic would be diverted at Labour Adda, traffic would be diverted towards Alaska.

Police would divert traffic at Afzalgunj T-junction towards Central Library and MGBS when the procession reaches Siddhi Ambar Bazar Mosque. Apart from it, the traffic would be diverted at MJ Market towards GPO Abids-bank streets.

Traffic would be allowed in between MJ Market & Afzalgunj T junction and Vice Versa, when the procession reaches Shankarsher hotel.

As the procession proceeds towards the Gowliguda Chaman, traffic coming from Rangamahal would not be allowed towards Gowliguda and it would be diverted towards the Mj Market.

As soon as the procession reaches Puthlibowli X road, traffic coming from Rangamahal diverted towards CBS wheras, Traffic from Banker street would be stopped at GPO Abids (big Bazar) and diverted towards MJ market. Apart from it, the traffic coming from Chadharghat would not be allowed towards Andhra Bank, Koti and diverted towards Ram Koti at DMHS whereas, at Yousufain company, traffic would be stopped.

At Chaderghat X road, the traffic coming from Chadharghat would be stopped as well as diverted towards Nimboli Adda and Rangamahal after procession reaches Andhra bank, Kot,

Traffic coming towards Badichowdi would be stopped at Kachiguda X road when the procession reaches DM &HS,.

Similarly, traffic would be stopped at Pragathi Tiffin center (Hanuman tekidi) and Boggulakunta X road when the procession reaches Balaji tiffin center.

Apart from traffic restrictions, the Hyderabad police also has notified the suggested routes to be travelled between 1 p.m and 6 pm. They are

1. Commuters coming from Mehdipatnam, who wish to go towards Darussalam are suggested to take Masab Tank, Vijaya Nagar Colony, Bazaghat, Yousufian Dargah, Ek Minar, Darussalam Road.

2. Commuters coming from Darussalam intending to go towards Mehdipatnam are suggested to take Darussalam, Ek Minar, Yousufian Dargah, Bazarghat, Vijaya Nagar Colony. Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam.

3. Commuters coming from Lakdikapool intending to go towards South Zone via Mj Market are suggested to go through GPO, bank Street, Putli Bowli, Rang Mahal Road or Basheer Bagh, Narayanaguda, MKachiguda, Nimboliadda, Chaderghat.

4. Commuters coming from South zone who wish to go towards MEdhdipatnam are suggested to go through Karwan road. Gudi Malkapur X road, Mehhdipatnam.

Suggested Routes to be taken between 6 P.m and 10.pm are as follows

 Commuters coming from Lakdikapool who wish to go towards Dilksukhnagar OR South Zone are suggested to take Via Basheer Bagh, Old MLA Quarters, Cemetry, Shanti Theatre, KAchiguda inox, Tourist Jn, Nimbolidda, Chaderghat.

 Commuters coming from Dilsukh Nagar and south zone who intend to go towards Lakdipool are suggested to take Nimboliadda, Tourist Hotel, Kachiguda, inox, YMCA, Shalimar theatre, Cemetry, Old MLA Quarters, Basheerbagh.

Residents of Hyderabad are advised to plan their commuting takin the restriction into consideration. The commutators can also contact Traffic Control Room (040 2785 2842) and Traffic Help Line (9010203626) for any travel information.

RAMA NAVAMI PROCESSION

Each year, the Ram Navami procession is organized in the state of Hyderabad., it is observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Rama.

The BJP MLA representing the Goshamahal assembly constituency actively participates in the procession.

In view of the upcoming assembly elections in the state it is expected that a grand procession would be organized as BJP is leaving no stone unturned in order to grab the power it the state.

Meanwhile, the police had made all essential arrangement for the processions in the city.