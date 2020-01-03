Ramachandrapuram: Brace up to wage long stir, labourers & workers told

Ramachandrapuram: State CITU general secretary Saibaba on Thursday called upon the working class to get ready for a united struggle against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to 'mortgage' labour laws to the corporate forces.

Speaking at the chief guest at a symposium organised in Sai Dharmapuri Gardens, he gave a clarion call to make the January 8 general strike successful by large scale participation of the working class.

He accused the Modi government of depriving the workers of their due in order to fill the coffers of the corporate and subjecting them to lose their toil. He pointed out that workers were facing severe hardships on account of rising prices and due to non-increase of the minimum wages, while accusing the Centre of acting to foil unity among the working class.

The CITU leader asserted that people, particularly the youth, were losing as a result of the policies pursue by Modi, adding that a few wealthy persons were "amassing crores by their loot." He said the working class and people were getting ready to oppose the government policies, as unemployment, poverty and corruption have been increasing. He demanded Rs 21,000 as the minimum to match the rising prices, putting an end to making amendments to labour laws.

In his address, State CITU vice-president Mallikarjun said trade unions planned the general strike against the Centre's anti-people's policies. He wanted the strike to focus attention on workers and people's problems. Among those present at the symposium were CITU leaders Panduranga Reddy, Wajid Ali, Nageswara Rao, TU leaders of various industries Anant Rao, Raju, Seshagiri, Shanta Kumar, Ram Reddy and George.

CITU holds rally to make Jan 8 strike successful

Serilingampally: State CITU vice-president Mallikarjun and Ranga Reddy district CITU secretary Anil Kumar on Thursday launched a jeep rally from Gandhi statue in Chandanagar, under the auspices of AITU, to make the January 8 general strike successful.

Addressing the participants, the CITU leaders accused the BJP-led NDA government of ruining the economy. They said the Centre, instead of focusing attention on the country's needs, was working to ensure profits to the corporates.

The leaders alleged that the government was actively pursuing disinvestments. They said both the Central and the State government were pursuing privatisation of valuable lands and mineral wealth.

They demanded Rs 20,000 as minimum wage, ending of foreign investments in key sectors, payment of equal wages for equal work, reduction in outsourcing employment, halting amendments to labour laws, steps to control price rise, changes in laws to ensure minimum working days to unorganised workers.

Among those present at the rally were Ranga Reddy district CITU secretary Chandramohan, district leaders Mallesh, Serilingampally constituency secretary Krishna, Ravinder, Kanna Srinivas and Madhu.