Ramanujacharya's ideals will guide world, says PM Modi

Muchintal( Hyderabad): Commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said, "The statue of Ramanujacharya has been inaugurated on Vasant Panchami day. I pray that what Ramanujacharya preached will guide the world. The statues of our Gurus are the way to achieve knowledge", he said. He added, "The statue of Ramanujacharya is a symbol of knowledge and wisdom. The statue will once again strengthen the ancient culture of India. What Ramanujacharya gained through years of travel and learning will now be available here".

The 216-foot tall 'Statue of Equality', will be a symbol of his knowledge, detachment, and ideals," he said.

Modi started his speech with the prayer, "Om Asmad Gurubhyo Namaha, Om Srimate Ramanujaya Namaha." He said he felt doubly blessed as he could go around the 108 Divya Darsanams. He said the opportunity to participate in Viswaksena Yagam and seek the blessings of the Veda Pundits would help him in fulfilling the dreams of 130 crore people of the country

He said India is a country where Dwait, Adwait and Vishatadwait sects are there. Ramanuja had brought all religions and people into a sort of garland. His teachings are full of Vedas and Karma Sidhantam (principles of Karma). He also referred to Tiruppavai which is an important "Anushtan in Tamil Nadu." He said tradition and development were not different. In the name of development, one need not move away from traditions. One should remember that even Lord Rama had himself performed the last rites of Jatayu which shows that no one is small and no one is big and all sections of society are one.

The Prime Minister said the Statue of Equality will encourage the youth of the country.

This statue of Ramanujacharya is a symbol of his knowledge, detachment, and ideals, he added.

Modi said even Dr B R Ambedkar used to praise Ramanujacharya. He said the Mantra of the "Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas, Sab ka Vishwas and Sab ka Prayas," was also based on the teachings of Ramanujacharya. He said the schemes taken up by the government whether it be housing for poor, Gas connections health insurance upto Rs 5 lakh, individual toilets etc were all based on the principles of Sri Ramanujacharya. He said though Ramanujacharya belonged to South, he finds mention in the songs of Annamacharya, Kannadadasa, saints of Gujarat and those from North like Tulasidas and Kabir das. He said inauguration of the statue at a time when the country was celebrating Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav would be a great inspiration for the country.