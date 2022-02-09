Ramanuja's equality message inspires entire world: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Captivating the hearts of the devotees and the seers of various orders attending with his scintillating speech Union Home Minister Amit Shah said as far as the ideals of Visishta Advaita and Bhakti remains the message of Sanatana Dharma, it would continue to flourish in the world. Amit Shah came to Hyderabad on Tuesday to take part in the ongoing Ramanujacharya Sahasrabdi Utsav.

During his 30-plus minutes speech, he dwelled deep into the principles of the Visishta Advaita philosophy, its principles, and influences of Ramanujacharya to the evaluation of various schools of Bhakti movements like Gaudiya, Sankara Deva, Vallabha etc., across different states in the country that have brought people from all shades and communities together.

He said when he visited the villages in Assam and West Bengal, he had found adherents of the Bhakti Sampradaya. "When we go into the roots of the different Bhakti traditions prevailing in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal etc., we see the influence of Ramanujacharya on all of them," he said.

Shah said that the river of knowledge of Sanatan Sampradaya having its Vedic origins had faced many upheavals in its journey throughout in different times. "Whenever it had faced onslaught, there appeared great teachers like Sankaracharya, Madhvacharya, and Ramanujacharya reenergized and illuminated its message among people," he said. While Sankaracharya, the exponent of Advita has brought differently interpreted messages of Sanatana Dharma under one umbrella. On the other, Ramanujacharya had brought both the knowledge of the Sanatana Dharma with writings as well as giving importance to Bhakti.

He made it clear that not only those who have relinquished everything to live an ascetic life and serve wholeheartedly, can attain salvation.

"It was the wish of the Almighty that we are living in such point of time that the Statue of Equality has come up to spread equality among all. Similarly, the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Kashi Viswanath Corridor in Varanasi, and after the restoration of the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines- all the fountainheads of the Sanatha Dharma will be in focus," he said and hoped that all this would reenergize and illuminate the Sanathana Dharma across the world sending its message of equality.

He remembered how the 150-year old library in his village had all the nine works of Ramanujacharya and how his message had gone to different places and villages in the country and inspired people like Surdas, Kabir Das and the like.

He said Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swamy was a silent worker. He had taken up relief activity in Kutch in Gujarat when it was hit by earthquake. Shah said that Chinna Jeeyar's mission would benefit future generations.

Responding to the Union Minister's speech, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy appreciated the way Amit Shah presented the ideals and principles of Ramanuja and inspired people. He also referred to how Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his government had extended cooperation to make the Ramanuja's 1000-year birthday celebrations a grand success.