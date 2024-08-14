Rana Daggubati backed BoxingBay to Take on UFC Champion Anthony Pettis’s Fight Club in 5 vs 5 Boxing Showdown

Guadalajara, Mexico / Hyderabad, India: BoxingBay, backed by Spirit Media founder Rana Daggubati has inked a partnership with Anthony Pettis, founder of Anthony Pettis Fight Club (APFC), to host two major boxing events—one in the United States and the other in India—scheduled for post-December 2024.

This deal between Rana Daggubati and Anthony Pettis promoted Boxing clubs was formalised in Agave today in the presence of Mr. Oscar Valle and Mrs. Erika Contreras from the World Boxing Council (WBC) and representatives of the partners.

This partnership promises to bring high-energy boxing action to fans on both sides of the globe and will feature a thrilling 5 vs 5 boxing showdown between BoxingBay and former UFC Champion Anthony Pettis’s Fight Club.

Anthony Pettis, one of the most well-known UFC fighters and APFC Founder expressed his enthusiasm, "This partnership with BoxingBay opens up new opportunities for our fighters and fans alike. We are excited to bring the excitement of US boxing to India and introduce Indian fighters to the global stage. It’s about creating unforgettable moments and expanding the reach of the sport."

Rana Daggubati, highlighted the impact of this collaboration, "This collaboration with APFC represents a major milestone for Indian boxing. By hosting elite US athletes on Indian turf, we are making a significant advancement in offering our boxers international exposure. We are excited about the potential of this partnership and the opportunities it will open up for fighters from both India and the US."

“BoxingBay remains committed to advancing the sport of boxing in India, and this partnership with APFC further solidifies its mission to bring Indian boxing into the global spotlight”, Rana added. From Agave, the team will head to WBC Head Quarter in Mexico City to further plan India’s boxing growth.

For the first time, top American athletes will compete in India, reflecting the growing prominence of Indian boxing, alongside the thrilling boxing matches, the events will feature distinctive promotional activities and entertainment, enriching the fan experience. Prominent celebrities and boxing aficionados are anticipated to attend, further boosting the excitement and prestige of the occasions.

About IPBL Boxing Pvt Ltd: IPBL Boxing Pvt Ltd is dedicated to promoting boxing in India, with BoxingBay and the Indian Pro Boxing League as its flagship brands. Through strategic partnerships and high-profile events, IPBL is committed to displaying Indian boxing talent on the global stage.

About APFC: The Anthony Pettis Fight Club (APFC), founded by former UFC champion Anthony Pettis, is a premier boxing promotion company that provides world-class opportunities for fighters and promotes the sport to a global audience.