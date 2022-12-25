Random Covid testing begins at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Hyderabad: After the Centre made the RT-PCR testing for international passengers coming from Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and China mandatory, the officials have stepped up random Covid testing of international passengers arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from Saturday.



As per reports, two per cent of passengers arriving by each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus testing at airports which started from 11 am.

Two counters were set up for the collection of samples. The number of counters will be increased from Monday and thermal screening is also being done on every passenger arriving from abroad.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has written to all the States and Union Territories regarding holding a Mock Drill at all health facilities across the country on Tuesday. In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, and Secretary (Health) of all States and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the objective of this exercise is to ensure operational readiness of these health facilities for the management of COVID.

He said, during the Mock Drill focus will be on the availability of health facilities, bed capacities, optimal availability of human resources including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, availability of advanced and basic life support ambulances, testing capacities, and medical oxygen.