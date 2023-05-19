Live
Rangareddy: Dist Collector Harish holds review meeting on Rurban scheme
Highlights
District Collector Harish chaired a crucial review meeting at the Rangareddy District Collectorate meeting hall on Thursday.
The meeting aimed to assess the progress of the various development projects undertaken in Shankarpalli mandal under the Rurban scheme.
During the gathering, Collector meticulously scrutinised the ongoing works and emphasised the need for their expeditious completion.
Addressing the concerned officials, he urged them to prioritise the pending tasks and ensure they are promptly executed, adhering to the allocated resources and timelines. District Rural Development Department Officer Prabhakar, EE PR, and other officials were present.
