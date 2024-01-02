Rare honour for UoH Professor

Hyderabad: Professor Ganapathy Vaitheeswaran, Professor in the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad to serve as the Associate Editor on the Editorial Board of Bulletin of Materials Science for the duration of three years that is from January 2024 to December 2026. The publication of scientific journals was conceived as a most important activity by the founder of the Academy, CV Raman who painstakingly nurtured them for several decades. Currently, the academy publishes 11 journals in various disciplines of science and technology.

According to UoH officials, the Bulletin of Materials Science is a bi-monthly journal being published by the Indian Academy of Sciences in collaboration with the Materials Research Society of India and the Indian National Science Academy. It has an International Advisory Editorial Board and an Editorial Committee and the Bulletin accords high importance to the quality of articles published and to keep at a minimum the processing time of papers submitted for publication.