Rashtrapati Nilayam hosts Heritage Day events for students
Hyderabad: To commemorate World Heritage Day, Rashtrapati Nilayam organised several events, and the event was designed to engage young minds and raise awareness about India’s rich cultural legacy and architectural heritage.
Around 1,628 students from various schools were a part of the event and a key highlight of the day was the screening of a special video showcasing the three Presidential Retreats in India – Rashtrapati Bhavan (New Delhi), Rashtrapati Nilayam (Hyderabad), and Rashtrapati Niwas (Shimla) offering a panoramic view into their history, significance, and the President’s vision for these heritage sites.
Later, the students also participated in a heritage walk through Rashtrapati Nilayam, where knowledgeable guides shared insights into the historic structures within the estate, shedding light on their architectural and cultural value. The event also featured series of interactive sessions by eminent experts in the field of heritage conservation.