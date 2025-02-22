Rashtrapati Nilayam to celebrate Nat’l Science Day in a grand manner

Hyderabad: To commemorate National Science Day, Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum will be organising a Science Innovation Exhibition on February 27 and February 28.

According to officials, the Nilayam has planned several events in these two days and one of these is ‘Science Innovation Exhibits’ by scientific organizations. It will offer students a chance to explore cutting-edge advancements in science and technology. Leading research and development institutes, such as the Center for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Survey of India, startups from T-Hub, Jana Vignana Vedika, National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and CSIR National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) will set up informative stalls, showcasing their groundbreaking innovations and technologies.

Additionally, the “National Book Trust”, “Jana Vignana Vedika” and “Deccan Heritage Academy Trust” will host a book exhibition, offering attendees a wide range of resources on science, technology, and heritage. Also, a captivating photo exhibition showcasing Indian scientists and a series of workshops led by renowned scientists, academicians, and innovators will cover a wide range of fascinating topics, including ‘Advancements in Science’, ‘Fun with Science’, ‘Demystifying Science’, ‘Careers in Science’, ‘Space Exploration’, and ‘Innovations in Science’. These interactive sessions are designed to inspire and engage attendees, providing valuable insights into the world of science. The celebrations will also feature exciting competitions, such as quiz, Science Models Exhibition and poster making, said a senior officer.