Ration cards were denied during BRS rule, says Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Minister Sridhar Babu on Tuesday criticised the previous BRS government, stating that ration cards were denied even after citizens made endless visits to ‘Mee Seva’ centres. He announced that 40,000 out of 1 lakh were issued in the Medchal Assembly constituency.

The Minister, who distributed the cards in Medchal, highlighted the Congress government’s commitment to welfare, stating that the six guarantee promises made during the elections are being fulfilled. “We are providing welfare schemes to everyone, regardless of party affiliation,” he said.

The Minister also revealed plans to establish skill universities aimed at equipping students with technical education and enhancing their career prospects. The event was attended by Additional Collector Vijayender Reddy, former MLA Sudheer Reddy, party constituency in-charge Vajresh Yadav, along with several party leaders and officials.