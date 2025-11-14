  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Hyderabad
News

Ravensbourne University London Showcases Global Opportunities at Hyderabad Education Event

  • Created On:  14 Nov 2025 12:41 PM IST
Ravensbourne University London Showcases Global Opportunities at Hyderabad Education Event
X

Sanwariya Educational Consultants, in collaboration with Oxford International Education Services, hosted a grand education event in Hyderabad for Ravensbourne University London.

The event featured a fashion show and inspiring sessions led by Vice Chancellor Jon Kingsbury and Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Simon Robertshaw. Ravensbourne announced its “Industry Immersion Programme,” launching in September 2026, offering students real-world experience with global companies.

With a 96% employability rate and strong ties to brands like BBC, Apple, and Dior, Ravensbourne continues to empower Indian students to pursue innovative, creative, and future-ready global careers.

Tags

Ravensbourne University LondonEducation Event HyderabadIndustry Immersion ProgrammeGlobal CareersSanwariya Educational Consultants

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Market Morning Brief: Gift Nifty Moves, US Market Slide, and Bihar Election Highlights

Gift Nifty Was Trading Around 25,848 Level, Down Nearly 106 Points From The Nifty Futures’ Previous Close.

Market Morning Brief: Gift Nifty Moves, US Market Slide, and Bihar Election Highlights

National News

More
Share it
X