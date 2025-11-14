Ravensbourne University London Showcases Global Opportunities at Hyderabad Education Event

Sanwariya Educational Consultants, in collaboration with Oxford International Education Services, hosted a grand education event in Hyderabad for Ravensbourne University London.

The event featured a fashion show and inspiring sessions led by Vice Chancellor Jon Kingsbury and Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Simon Robertshaw. Ravensbourne announced its “Industry Immersion Programme,” launching in September 2026, offering students real-world experience with global companies.

With a 96% employability rate and strong ties to brands like BBC, Apple, and Dior, Ravensbourne continues to empower Indian students to pursue innovative, creative, and future-ready global careers.