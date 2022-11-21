Ready to fight for TS farmers: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that his party was ready to fight for solving the problems of the farmers of the State.

Commenting on the ongoing paddy procurement process, Revanth Reddy alleged that the farmers were being harassed by the State administration and rice millers.

He alleged that the State and central governments, which are supposed to come to the rescue of the farmers, were fighting with each other by targeting each other with their political attacks.

Taking to his official twitter handle, Revanth Reddy said while the state officials were checking quality of the paddy and monitoring their weight, the rice millers were not taking delivery of the paddy citing lack of quality.

He said some rice millers were harassing the farmers by stating that they would deduct 3 kg of paddy per quintal by citing its quality concerns.