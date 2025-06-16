Hyderabad: The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pramukh Baithak (All India State Head Meeting) of Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal concluded on Sunday at Kanha Shanti Vanam in the city. The significant event saw the participation of 313 eminent educators from across the country, alongside over 30 Vice Chancellors from various universities and directors of nationally important educational institutions. The meeting was formally inaugurated by the Governor of Tripura, N Indrasena Reddy, and the valedictory session was addressed by Dr Manmohan Vaidya, former Sah Sarkaryavah (Joint General Secretary) and current All India Executive Committee Member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Addressing the gathering during the valedictory session, Dr Vaidya emphasised the fundamental importance of values in life. He stated that values are the essence that truly makes a human, human, and that the real purpose of education is to build a value based society, which can guide the creation of a prosperous and strong India. He further added that while skills are attractive, it is values that inspire people and bring about real transformations. A skilled person attracts others, he said, but a person with values inspires and brings change in others’ lives.

Dr Vaidya also highlighted the need for introspection and reflection in life, stating that a brief pause was essential for self contemplation and to gain clarity and momentum in one’s work. He stressed that the spirit of giving more than taking is deeply rooted in Indian values and that unwavering commitment to these values can inspire society at large. If there is dedication to the nation and values in life, it becomes easy to find time for national work, he remarked.

The meeting was organised with the core objective of strengthening the Indian education system by integrating values, character building, and Indian culture into its fundamental principles. Over the three days, participants engaged in various intellectual sessions, dialogues, and workshops. These discussions focused on the Indian perspective on education, the inclusion of Indian ethos in educational policies, the necessity of value based education, and the crucial role of universities. This initiative by Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal represents a significant step toward making India’s educational landscape fundamentally Indian, ensuring that future generations are not only knowledgeable but also culturally aware, ethical, and responsible citizens.