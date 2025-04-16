Realtors, industry bigwigs ready to topple Cong govt: BRS MLA

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy triggered political controversy on Tuesday by stating that realtors and industrialists were ready to topple the Congress government by offering huge money to the ruling party MLAs. He later retracted the comments after they went viral.

The comments attained significance as the Dubbaka MLA is close to the BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao. He said that the two influential groups like the realtors and industrialists have incurred huge losses during the present Congress regime and people were also vexed with the ‘incapable’ government. “They are dejected with the Congress rule and are suggesting the government should be dethroned. They are saying if needed the MLAs should be purchased and they are ready to fund the expenditure required for this,” is what Prabhakar Reddy said.

The BRS leader had said that right from the children to senior citizens – all were vexed with the Congress government and the graph of the Congress party had declined now. He expressed confidence of BRS coming back to power.

After the comments went viral, the Ministers sharply criticised the BRS leaders for their words on dethroning the government. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was the soul mate of KCR and these comments by Reddy were the words of the BRS chief. Alleging that the BRS leaders had looted hundreds of acres of lands belonging to people in the name of Dharani and were now afraid that the government would take away their lands; hence they were making such comments.

Later, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy retracted the statements and said that he had nowhere made the comments like toppling the government. “I have discussed the issues brought by some of the sections to the party activists in a meeting. Yes I am the soul mate of KCR… not only me, the entire BRS cadre is the soul mate of the BRS supremo,” said Prabhakar Reddy. He recalled that it was KCR who wanted the Congress government to rule for five years. “KCR said the opposition against the Congress government will help the BRS in getting another two to three terms in the state,” said Reddy.