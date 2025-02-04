Live
Just In
Reforms essential for better policing: DGP
Hyderabad: The Telangana state Director General of Police Dr Jitender emphasised the need for essential reforms in the police department to ensure better policing for public welfare. The DGP highlighted the importance of reviewing and improving policing methods regularly.
Speaking at a meeting organised by the Indian Police Foundation (IPF) titled ‘Better Policing Through Police Reforms’ on Monday, Dr Jitender stressed the need for continuous evaluation of police operations to enhance effectiveness. He stated that regular inspections of police stations and offices by senior officials could bring significant improvements.
He reiterated that the Telangana Police department is committed to adopting new policies and reviewing its strategies to maintain its position as a leading law enforcement agency.
The meeting was held under the leadership of IPF, an organisation engaged in research on police reforms, led by Vice President Dr Ish Kumar, a retired IPS officer. The foundation consists of both retired and serving IPS officers.
IPF conducts research on six key areas – internal police reforms, technology-driven policing, prison reforms, forensic science research, crimes against women, and police health and well-being.
On this occasion, Dr Jitender emphasised the importance of a victim-centric approach, skilled investigations, community policing, and professional police conduct. He urged police personnel to act with professionalism and integrity to provide better services to victims. The DGP also instructed officers to promptly register FIRs on public complaints, prioritise women’s safety, and uphold responsibility to enhance the department’s reputation.
Dr Ish Kumar stated that the internal police reform project is currently being implemented in Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. In Telangana, Police Training DGP Smt. Abhilasha Bisht is acting as the nodal officer, while retired SP M Malla Reddy is supervising the project. Dr Ish Kumar mentioned that public feedback from various police station jurisdictions would be collected to design appropriate training programs.
The meeting was attended by senior police officials, including DGPs Abhilasha Bisht, and Shikha Goel, Additional DGPs Sanjay Kumar Jain, and Swati Lakra, IGPs M Ramesh, S Chandrasekhar Reddy, V Satyanarayana, and Ramesh Naidu, DIG Gajarao Bhupal, retired SP M Malla Reddy and other officers.