Relief for KCR as Telangana High Court Dismisses Rail Roco Case
KCR receives relief from the Telangana High Court as it dismisses the 2011 rail roco case, ruling that he was not present at the scene of the incident.
Former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has received relief from the Telangana High Court, which has dismissed the long-standing rail roco case filed against him. The case dates back to 2011 when a rail roco was organized in Secunderabad during the height of the Telangana movement on August 15, 2011. The police had arrested several individuals in connection with the event, and based on statements from the accused, KCR was named as the 13th accused. A charge sheet was filed against him in the People’s Representatives Court.
As the case had been pending for years, KCR filed a petition to have the charges dropped. His lawyer argued that KCR was not present at the scene when the rail roco occurred. The prosecution countered, claiming that the event had been organized on KCR's call. After hearing both sides, the Telangana High Court ruled in favor of KCR, dismissing the charges against him.