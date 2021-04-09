Religious places in way of road works: Kishan Reddy

Nampally: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that the issues related to religious places and graveyards were delaying the ongoing road expansion works in the State capital. He said that cooperation by the people would speed up all the ongoing works.

He made these remarks during his visit to Golnaka and Amberpet divisions in the city. He said that the presence of the religious places and graveyards on roads were the main reasons behind non-completion of road expansion. He urged the religious leaders of different communities to extend their cooperation for the development of constituency. He said he would hold a high-level meeting with the officials concerned during the next two days.

Noting that Amberpet has traffic problems for a very long time, he said that they had taken up the road expansion works to ease traffic in the Amberpet Constituency. He made it clear that the construction of a flyover was the only solution to overcome the traffic problems in the constituency. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were responsible for the road expansion works. Kishan Reddy said it was the State government that was responsible for the acquisition of land for flyover. He urged it to complete the process at the earliest. He said that the central government would bear the cost of shifting of 11 kvcable line. He said that they were working with an objective to complete the flyover works by spending Rs 500 crore.