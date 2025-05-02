Research needed on attracting more FDI

Hyderabad: Experts at the two-day Annual Finance Conference-2025 organised by the Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) stressed focusing on the structural shifts in the global financial landscape and the need for research on how India could strategically leverage evolving trade dynamics to attract FDI, particularly amidst China’s dominant trade surplus.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Guest, Prof N R Parashuraman, former Director of SDMIMD, emphasised the dual importance of fintech advancements and foundational financial principles, urging the participants to analyse structural shifts in modern finance.

Mohith, Co-founder of Utsuk Consulting and the Guest of Honour, stressed the evolving role of finance professionals, noting, “Beyond technical expertise, leaders must cultivate communication skills, global competitiveness, and resilient organisational cultures.”

Prof M S Narasimhan, IIM Bangalore, the Chief Guest for the Valedictory session, highlighted the need for research aligned with global investment trends, stating, “India must strategically leverage evolving trade dynamics to attract FDI, particularly amid China’s dominant trade surplus.”

Prof D Chennappa from the Osmania University, the Guest of Honour, called for actionable research by linking financial inclusion to India’s Viksit Bharat@2047 vision. Prof S Sreenivasa Murthy, Director of IPE and the Conference Chairman, stressed interdisciplinary approaches to address finance’s intersections with sustainability and governance.

The conference featured 53 peer-reviewed papers (shortlisted out of 176) across six themes – including fintech, behavioural finance, and financial inclusion – presented by academicians from IITs, IIMs, leading universities and B-Schools.

The conference organised by IPE’s Centre for Financial Education, chaired by Prof S Sreenivasa Murthy and convened by Prof Y Rama Krishna, with Dr Swati Mathur and Dr P Kalyani as co-conveners, reinforced finance’s transformative potential in shaping India’s economic future.