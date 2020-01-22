Residents concerned over liquor shops at Kokapet

Rajendranagar: Though the incident of gangrape and murder of Disha at Shadnagar had rippled the city, it seems the police as well as excise department in Rangareddy District has not yet learnt a lesson.



Gathering of lumpen elements, lorry parking and loitering of dipsomaniacs at liquor shops at Gandipet Main road and Power Welfare Society under Rajendranagar has become a common scene raising concern among the locals. Perturbed with the situation some residents have even raised their concerns with the police, but no remedial action was taken yet.

"Giving a toss to the Excise Department licensing norms, the liquor shops are running brazenly right in the middle of the residential areas in close proximity to educational institutions as well as religious places. A compound wall of a college stands less than 100 meters from the liquor shops. We have registered our concerns with the Narsingi Police (Law and Order), Traffic and even with the Exercise Department. However, no action has been initiated," said Sharad Nandwani, a social activist who lodged complaints against wine shops with various departments in December 2019.

"Also, these shops stand next to a big crossing and a weigh bridge where drivers roam around and often drink alcohol while weighing their carriers," he added.

"Lorry parking, loitering of drivers and cleaners around liquor shops at Gandipet main road and Kokapet under Rajedranagar has become a regular nuisance for us. The people here start drinking from morning itself making it difficult for people travelling to office. Residents, especially the women and girls are afraid of commuting in front of liquor shops and gatherings," rued Samir Arjun Sharma, resident of Kokapet.