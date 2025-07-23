Residents in several areas root for fixation of inundation woes

Hyderabad: Each monsoon season brings immense hardship to Hyderabad residents, particularly those in low-lying areas, as heavy downpours consistently lead to widespread inundation. Following recent flood-like situations, exasperated locals are once again demanding a permanent solution to the perennial flooding issue.

During the latest heavy rains, numerous localities experienced flooded roads and stranded vehicles. Affected areas included Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Yousufguda, colonies in Nagole, Uppal, Begumpet, and even affluent areas like Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills. Parts of the Old City, such as Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Malakpet, Nawab Sahab Kunta, Talabkatta, and Yakutpura, were also severely hit.

Residents expressed profound disappointment, noting that their areas were still inundated despite crores of Rs having been spent on various civic projects. “Though the GHMC took various civic works by spending crores of rupees, the rain has flooded the various colonies in Tolichowki. The GHMC is facing criticism for their failure,” stated Asif Hussain Sohail, a resident of Surya Nagar Colony in Tolichowki.

Residents and activists allege that monsoon preparedness works are still ongoing, even after the arrival of the monsoon season. They claim this year’s disruptions are a direct consequence of these pending projects. Following the recent rains, videos circulated widely on social media platforms, showing high-speed water flows and even bikes being washed away in several Old City and other areas.

Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president of the TDP Minority Cell, highlighted, “Over 70 per cent of the monsoon works are incomplete and are still going on in ongoing incessant rains in various areas in the southern part of the city.”

The heavy rains have caused significant personal loss for some. Talha Bin Amoodi, a physically challenged resident of Jahanuma, lost household items due to water inundation.

“When I approached the area representative regarding the water inundation, he asked me to vacate the house, as this decades-old issue will not be solved,” Amoodi recounted.

Similarly, S Ganesh, a resident of Moosarambagh, observed, “Though the works in various colonies were completed, still the residents are witnessing water inundation. In half an hour of rain, the colony was inundated, and we residents are in fear of rains and inundation during the monsoon season.”

Activists further allege that civic authorities are failing to act despite multiple complaints, attributing the problem to faulty engineering works undertaken by the civic department. “The engineering wing of GHMC has failed to rectify the problem even after several crores of works were done to prevent flooding. The government must take serious action against the officials and hold an enquiry by the vigilance department,” Ahmed urged.