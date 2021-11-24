Residents of KPHB Colony face traffic woes

Hyderabad: The residents of Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB) are facing problems due to lack of parking facilities, besides mosquito menace and dug-up roads. The locals alleged that due to inadequate parking facilities at commercial establishments, people were parking their vehicles on colony roads there by congesting the lanes and obstructing the flow of traffic on the internal roads.

"Due to lack of parking facilities, people who come for shopping and eating at the commercial establishments park their vehicles on colony roads causing inconvenience to residents. Also there has been an increase in illegal constructions in the colony and the officials are blind to it," complained Lakshma Reddy, president, KPHB Phase 1 Welfare Association.

He further complained of foul smell emanating from stormwater drains. "A few residents have connected their sewerage pipelines to stormwater drain. Though we raised several complaints urging the authorities to take action, they haven't responded yet," he added. The residents are also pestered by mosquito menace as fogging is not done regularly. "At KPHB Phase 1, the road was dug up for laying pipelines and other works by the authorities. But for the last 15 days, no work has been taking up with the commuters being put to hardships due to dug-up roads," said M Gopinath, a resident of KPHB Colony.

Another resident of the colony, G Sai Kiran, stated that the civic authorities were not clearing the garbage regularly which was further compounding the problem of mosquitoes. "We request the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to carryout regular fogging to curb the mosquito menace and also clear the garbage regularly," he added.