Resolute4IP, TSIC to hold essay-writing competition

Hyderabad: Resolute4IP in association with Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) will be holding an essay writing competition for students, professionals and young stakeholders (under 35 years), to mark the World Intellectual Property Day on April 26. As per the release, applicants should write the essay on the topic, Innovating for a better future. The deadline for submission of the soft copy of essay in pdf format is April 20, before 5.30 pm and the applicant should send the copy to [email protected] olutegroup.in.

Essay should be written in English and no late submission will be accepted post-deadline. The essay should not exceed 800 words and the format of the essay should be in Times New Roman, and any case of plagiarism will result in the automatic rejection of the article. Judgment criteria will be on the basis of creative writing, originality, expression of thoughts, novelty in content and clarity of words.

Winners will get a certificate, trophy and a 32 inch television set. Interested candidates should register by filling in details on Google Form and in case they need any clarification, they can write to [email protected] The registration fee is Rs 100 for students and Rs 500 for professionals.