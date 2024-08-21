Resolve Dharani applications within 10 days: Min to Collectors

Hyderabad: The Revenue Minister, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, on Tuesday directed the District Collectors to resolve Dharani applications within the next ten days.

Holding a video conference from the Khammam district Collectorate, the Minister asked the officials to provide clear reasons for any rejections while resolving both pending and newly received Dharani applications. He also stressed the need for accelerating the layout regularisation process. Collectors were advised to prioritise the applications, keeping in mind that around 25 lakh Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications were submitted in 2020 during the previous government, most of which remained unresolved.

In the video conference, the Minister took stock of the situation in the wake of heavy rains and also discussed the draft of the new Revenue Act 2024.

He instructed the officials to remain alert in view of the prevailing situation due to heavy rainfall across the State and forecasts from the weather department.