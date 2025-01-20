Revanth among Cong’s star campaigners for Delhi polls

Hyderabad: The AICC designated Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as the ‘star campaigner’ amongst top leaders to campaign for the NCT (National Capital Territory) of Delhi Legislative Assembly polls, scheduled to be held on February 5.

According to sources, Revanth Reddy, after wrapping up his two-nation tour, will kick-start his campaign in Delhi officially. The other star campaigners include AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi; AICC general secretary (org) K C Venugopal; Karnataka’s Deputy CM D K Shivakumar; AICC leader Pawan Khera; and Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, amongst 40 named by general secretary Sachin Pilot. Revanth Reddy’s name was finalised following his press conference in Delhi on December 16, where he successfully highlighted Telangana's model, particularly in implementing various guarantees and welfare schemes.

During his latest visit to the national capital, he affirmed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will face the same fate as BRS in the Delhi Assembly polls, and Congress was on its way to repeat Telangana's feat. While referring to the Delhi liquor policy scam, Revanth Reddy also dubbed both political parties, AAP and BRS, as ‘partners’ in the scam. “We have defeated them in Telangana, the partner in the liquor scam. We came to defeat the main partner in Delhi now,” he asserted.

Revanth Reddy, who launched ‘Mehngai Mukt Yojana’ in Delhi and announced two promises to Delhi voters, Rs 500 per LPG cylinder and 300 units of free power as part of the Congress election campaign, underlined Telangana’s success in implementing various schemes. He said the same can be replicated in Delhi if the corruption was kept under check. “If corruption is controlled, there will be enough money to spend on welfare schemes. KCR’s rule in Telangana was looted, and after Congress formed the government, it was stopped. Now the funds are properly utilised,” he explained.