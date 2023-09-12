Revanth debunks KCR’s claim as Palamur labour migration continues

Hyderabad: TPCC President, A Revanth Reddy alleged that the migrations from Palamuru district were continuing even as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao claimed his government has developed the most backward district in Telangana.

On the eve of the inauguration of the Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme on September 16, he said that the government had completed the construction of only one pumpset, and the works of the remaining 31 pump sets were not completed yet.

Revanthcriticised that KCR has not done anything to Palamuru for the last nine years and Congress accorded top priority to the development of the old Mahbubnagar district.

Expressing confidence that Congress will come to power in the next assembly elections, he said that senior national leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and AICC Chief Mallikarjuna Kharge and others will come to Telangana to attend the CWC meeting and also a public meeting on September 17 on Telangana Liberation Day in Hyderabad.

Earlier, Revanth and AICC leader and Telangana in charge Manikrao Thakre conducted “ Bhumi Puja” at BijayaBheri Sabha at Tukkuguda in Greater Hyderabad limits.