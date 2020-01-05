Revanth Reddy slams TRS MLA Sudheer Reddy for not keeping promises

LB Nagar: "MLA Sudheer Reddy should fulfil the promises given at the time of election campaign or else he should give his resignation," demanded Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy at a meeting held at Sumangali function hall in Karmanghat. He was welcoming former Gaddi Annaram market committee chairman Dharpalli Raja Sekhar Reddy into the Congress party.

Revath Reddy said, "Malkajgiri division has 32.5 lakh voters. I always thank people of LB Nagar for keeping trust in me in the Parliament elections. He (Sudheer Reddy) lost the trust of the division party leaders and people." He urged division people to vote for Congress party in the upcoming municipality elections.

Rangareddy district president Challa Narsimha Reddy, Deepaa Bhaskar Reddy, Anil Reddy, Koppula Narsimha Reddy, Gajji Bhaskar Yadav, Narendar Reddy, Madhusudhan Reddy and others were present.