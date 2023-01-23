Revised LHB Coach Composition of Visakha Exp yields good response

Hyderabad: The revised Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coach of Visakha Express (train no-17016/17015 Secunderabad – Bhubaneswar – Secunderabad Visakha Express) recently launched by South Central Railway has gained a tremendous response from the passengers.

As per the release, the train consists of one First AC/Second AC Coach, Four Second AC Coaches, Ten Third AC coaches, Three II Sleeper Class, and Two General Second Class Coaches. The train's composition has been revised to suit the needs and requirements of long-distance travellers. The response from the passengers for the revised composition and modern coaches has been tremendous, which is reflected in the huge patronage registered since the change: 145 percent on January 19, 148 percent on January 20, and 143 percent on January 21. The advance reservation made for this train for the rest of the dates in January is around 100 percent, and for February it is already around 60 percent and is bound to grow higher as it comes closer to the actual travel dates.

Train No- 17016/17015 Visakha Express running between Secunderabad – Bhubaneswar, is one of the preferred travel options for people traveling to Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and back. The demand will rise during holidays and the festive season. The duration of the journey in this train is around 23 hours and hence the long-distance passengers mostly prefer AC travel. In view of the above, the train composition is revised with LHB coaches and increased AC coaches. The LHB coach composition being operated from 19th January is gaining increased patronage by the passengers.

The LHB coaches provide enhanced safety, comfort, and convenient travel facility. Hence, Indian Railways is inducting LHB coaches to its fleet in a phased manner and initially, selecting popular train services. The travel experience in LHB coaches has been good and is receiving huge applause.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, stated that this train remains as one of the popular travel options for undertaking journey towards Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha States.