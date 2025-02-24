RGI Airport police arrest 4 for selling ganja

Hyderabad: The RGI airport police have apprehended four individuals in two separate cases involving the illegal sale of narcotic contraband. A total of 156 grams of ganja was seized from them.

In the first case, the police arrested three individuals, including a juvenile, and seized 56 grams of ganja. The arrested persons were Boddu Bhanu Prasad (20), Byagari Sai Kiran (19), and a juvenile. Additionally, the police seized a motorbike and four mobile phones from them.

In the second case, the police nabbed R Rohith, also known as Raja (19), from Malkajgiri, a native of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. According to the police, he was found selling ganja in Shamshabad and was caught with 100 grams of the substance following a tip-off.