RGIA bags 5th green airport recognition award

Hyderabad: Five in a row, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport run by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) has bagged the silver award in the Airports Council International's Green Airports Recognition 2022 programme.

RGIA has won this award in the 15-50 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) category in Asia Pacific region for its carbon management process. Starting from 2018, this is the fifth consecutive year that the RGIA has won this award, a press release stated.

ACI's Green Airports Recognition programme promotes environmental best practices to minimise the aviation industry's impact on the environment. GHIAL officials said the RGIA was promoting initiatives including green buildings, renewable energy use, energy conservation, eco-friendly refrigerants usage and fuel conservation, fuel and energy- efficient airport operations, green belt development carbon sinking, greenhouse gas emissions management and carbon neutrality.

GHIAL has adopted the 'Airport Carbon Accreditation' programme of ACI to become the first airport in its category in the Asia Pacific region to achieve Carbon Neutral Level 3+ status, and is working towards becoming a Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport, GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said.