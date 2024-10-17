Rivals within the party submit complaint against Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Minister Konda Surekha’s rivals from her home district registered a complaint against her with PCC leadership in Hyderabad. In view of the growing rivalry within Congress in the unified district of Warangal, some MLAs and senior leaders reportedly called on PCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC incharge Deepa Dasmunshi on Wednesday. With the Minister landing in different controversies and her public image impacting in recent days, the rivals found this as an opportunity to dent her influence in the unified district of Warangal.

The recent clashes between Surekha’s supporters and the party’s Parkala MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy over the display of their respective leaders’ photos in flex posters on the day of Dasara at Geesugonda of Warangal district, have laid bare the differences between the two leaders.